Ayurveda clinics to start at 37 cantonment hospitals in country from May 1

With a view to provide benefits of the Indian traditional Ayurveda system of medicine to a wider segment of the population, the Ministry of Defence has decided to operationalise Ayurveda centres at 37 cantonment hospitals across the country from May 1. Among the 37, two cantonment hospitals will be made operational at Pune’s Khadki and Dehu Road.

The decision was recently taken at a high-level meeting held between Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and the Secretary of the Ministry of AYUSH, Vaidya Rakesh Kotecha. The move will make available well-established and time-tested therapies of ayurveda to the residents of the cantonments, including the Armed forces personnel, their families and civilians availing health services at these hospitals.

To support this initiative, the Ministry of AYUSH is providing skilled AYUSH doctors and pharmacists to these 37 hospitals. It has also been decided that officials of the Directorate General of Defence Estates (DGDE), Ministry of Defence and Ministry of AYUSH would work in close collaboration to make these Ayurveda centres functional, an official statement said.