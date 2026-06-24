Ayodhya temple donation theft: Pimpri Sindhis donated 210 silver bricks, now shaken by theft of offerings

The community had donated the silver bricks on January 26, 2021.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
3 min readPuneJun 24, 2026 10:03 PM IST
Ayodhya temple donation theft: Pimpri Sindhis donated 210 silver bricks, now shaken by theft of offeringsJethwani said they had got the silver bricks specially prepared from a prominent jeweller from Mumbai. It had cost them over Rs 2 crore. (File Photo)
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Even as the controversy over the Ayodhya temple donation theft case rages, the Sindhi community from Pimpri on Wednesday sought to know the whereabouts of their 200 silver bricks worth over Rs 2 crore. The community had donated the silver bricks on January 26, 2021.

“’Now that the news of theft of donation has come to light, we are concerned about the donation of silver bricks made by the Sindhi community from Pimpri,” Manohar Jethwani, president of Sidhu Seva Sangam, Pune district, told The Indian Express today.

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Jethwani said they are demanding that a thorough investigation should be conducted into the donation theft issue and the facts should be brought to light. “It is not that we donated some 10-20 silver bricks. Collectively, the Sindhi community donated 210 silver bricks. This was the COVID time and everyone was hard-pressed. Yet since it involved the issue of faith, the Sindhi community members stepped forward with great alacrity to make the donations,” he said.

Jethwani said they had got the silver bricks specially prepared from a prominent jeweller from Mumbai. It had cost them over Rs 2 crore.

“Each brick weighed one kg and was made with great precision. The moment you come across them, the bricks keep the viewer glued to it which highlights its attractive look. Each brick carried the image of Jhulelal, our diety,” he said.

Jethwani said when they heard that the temple offerings had been stolen, they were deeply shocked and hurt.
Jethwani said they had handed the donations to the Champat Rai, the general secretary Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on January 26, 2021.

When contacted, Raju V Manwani, international chairman of Vishwa Sindhu Seva Sangam said when they donated the silver bricks, Champat Rai and other trustees said the receipt would be given at a later date. “We were told by the trustees that they would verify the quality of the bricks, then receipt would be provided…Besides, we were told that they would also inform us as to where the bricks where exactly used in the temple. In last five years, we have not been told anything about the bricks donated,” Manwani said.

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Nearly 100-150 Sindhi community members had gone Mumbai to Lucknow by plane, he added. “From Lucknow we went to Ayodhya by private vehicle. Our meeting with the trustees was held between 3 and 5 pm on January 26. We have several photographs of the donations made,” he said.

Jethwani said the setting up of the SIT to probe the matter as a good development. ”It will certainly give us some relief but we need to know what happened to the silver bricks,” he said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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