Ayodhya temple donation theft: Pimpri Sindhis donated 210 silver bricks, now shaken by theft of offerings

Jethwani said they had got the silver bricks specially prepared from a prominent jeweller from Mumbai. It had cost them over Rs 2 crore. (File Photo)

Even as the controversy over the Ayodhya temple donation theft case rages, the Sindhi community from Pimpri on Wednesday sought to know the whereabouts of their 200 silver bricks worth over Rs 2 crore. The community had donated the silver bricks on January 26, 2021.

“’Now that the news of theft of donation has come to light, we are concerned about the donation of silver bricks made by the Sindhi community from Pimpri,” Manohar Jethwani, president of Sidhu Seva Sangam, Pune district, told The Indian Express today.

Jethwani said they are demanding that a thorough investigation should be conducted into the donation theft issue and the facts should be brought to light. “It is not that we donated some 10-20 silver bricks. Collectively, the Sindhi community donated 210 silver bricks. This was the COVID time and everyone was hard-pressed. Yet since it involved the issue of faith, the Sindhi community members stepped forward with great alacrity to make the donations,” he said.