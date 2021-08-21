‘Ayodhya ki Ramlila’, starring BJP MPs and Bollywood stars, to be streamed from October 6

Ayodhya ki Ramlila, a production starring several BJP MPs and film stars, will be staged and telecast from Lakshman Quila, less than two km from where the Ram temple is being constructed.

BJP MP from North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari will essay multiple roles while BJP’s Gorakhpur MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan will play Parashuram. Bollywood actor Asrani will be Narad, and Shakti Kapoor will play the part of Ahiravan.

Vindu Dara Singh will return to his familiar character from TV and stage, Hanuman, while Raza Murad will essay the role of Kumbhakarn. The identity of the actor playing Ram is under wraps. Shweta Gupta will be Sita except for the Swayamvar scene, when the role will be taken up by Bhagyasree. Ayodhya ki Ramlila can be viewed on several satellite channels and social media platforms between October 6 and 15.

Ayodhya ki Ramlila was held for the first time in 2020, under strict Covid guidelines as the pandemic had put a stop to all public performances. “No audience will be present this time either. More than 16 crore people watched the live streaming from the safety of their homes,” says Subhash Malik, founder of Meri Maa Foundation and the creative director of Ayodhya ki Ramlila. Both BJP MPs have played epic characters before — Tiwari was Angad last year while Kishan was Bharat. The two are familiar faces on the Delhi Ramlila scene, with the former enacting the role of Parashuram in 2019 and Angad in 2018 at a Delhi Ramlila. Kishan has performed as Parashurama, Bhishma, Karna, Dronacharya and Angad on the Ramlila stage.