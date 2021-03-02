NCL murder case: 24-yr-old man booked, was in relationship with research fellow for 8 months, says police

He slit his throat with a knife and bludgeoned him with a rock.

POLICE HAVE booked a 24-year-old man in connection with the alleged murder of a 30-year-old research fellow at National Chemical Laboratory (NCL). The suspect met the research fellow on a dating platform and was in a relationship with him for over eight months, police said. The man, however, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pune as his wife told police that he had attempted to die by suicide on the night of February 26.

The deceased has been identified as Sudarshan Baburao Pandit, who was from Jafrabad in Jalna district. According to police, he was found dead with his face bludgeoned, throat slit and clothes completely removed, in Sus Khind area on February 27.

Police said they found out that Pandit was last seen in the area with a person, identified as Raviraj Rajkumar Kshirsagar, around 8 pm late on February 26. They added that they started searching for Kshirsagar, but when a team reached his home in Warje area, his wife informed that he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital after he had attempted to die by suicide by taking some sedatives and trying to slit his throat.

Senior Inspector Anil Shewale of Chatushrungi police station said, “The two met on a dating platform over eight months ago and were in a relationship. Recently, Pandit’s marriage had been fixed and two were having issues because of that.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Deshmukh said, “The suspect feared that Pandit would be separated from him, and took him to Pashan hill area on the night of February 26. He slit his throat with a knife and bludgeoned him with a rock.”