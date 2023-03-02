scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Advertisement

AWWA sets up donation centre for the underprivileged

To ensure optimal utilisation of donated items, Southern Star AWWA has partnered with Pune-based NGO Goodwill India which provides food, clothing and daily essentials to the underprivileged and specially-abled persons living in various establishments in Pune.

Army Wives Welfare Association, AWWA, Southern Command, donation centre, Pune news, Maharashtra government, Indian Express, current affairsEx-officio Regional President Southern Star AWWA, Subeena Arora, and her team have taken concerted efforts for the completion of the project in record time, officials said.
Listen to this article
AWWA sets up donation centre for the underprivileged
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A DONATION centre that will provide clothes, household items and food for underprivileged and specially-abled persons was launched by the Southern Command regional chapter of the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) earlier this week.

The ‘Southern Star AWWA Donation Centre Akshaypatra’ was commissioned at Maitri Shopping Complex in Pune Camp on February 27. This initiative, envisioned by Southern Army Commander Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh, is being implemented under the aegis of Southern Command chapter of the AWWA. Officials said that items ranging from clothing and household goods of daily needs and food can be donated by the volunteers to Akshaypatra.

To ensure optimal utilisation of donated items, Southern Star AWWA has partnered with Pune-based NGO Goodwill India which provides food, clothing and daily essentials to the underprivileged and specially-abled persons living in various establishments in Pune.

Also Read
Thai woman on tourist visa found working in massage parlour, deported
‘It rained copies’: Daund school staff booked for mass cheating during ph...
dr telang
Pune doctor’s short story collection ‘Unselfish Desires’ selected for Gol...
pune building slab collapses
Concrete material falls on under-construction building in Pune, scares ne...

Ex-officio Regional President Southern Star AWWA, Subeena Arora, and her team have taken concerted efforts for the completion of the project in record time, officials said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-03-2023 at 03:31 IST
Next Story

NBA star Ja Morant accused of flashing gun, punching 17-year-old 12-13 times, says report

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close