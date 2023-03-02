AWWA sets up donation centre for the underprivileged

A DONATION centre that will provide clothes, household items and food for underprivileged and specially-abled persons was launched by the Southern Command regional chapter of the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) earlier this week.

The ‘Southern Star AWWA Donation Centre Akshaypatra’ was commissioned at Maitri Shopping Complex in Pune Camp on February 27. This initiative, envisioned by Southern Army Commander Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh, is being implemented under the aegis of Southern Command chapter of the AWWA. Officials said that items ranging from clothing and household goods of daily needs and food can be donated by the volunteers to Akshaypatra.

To ensure optimal utilisation of donated items, Southern Star AWWA has partnered with Pune-based NGO Goodwill India which provides food, clothing and daily essentials to the underprivileged and specially-abled persons living in various establishments in Pune.

Ex-officio Regional President Southern Star AWWA, Subeena Arora, and her team have taken concerted efforts for the completion of the project in record time, officials said.