Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Awards, movies galore at Pune International Film Festival

With 'Celebrating 75 years of Independence with Cinema' as the central theme of the current edition, 187 films from India and abroad will be screened during the festival, which will go on till February 9.

The Iranian film ‘Holy Spider’ directed by Iranian filmmaker, Ali Abbasi opened the 21st edition of the annual international film festival.

While the 21st edition of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) opened with pomp and show to a full house at the Theatre Academy’s Sakal Lalit Kalaghar in Mukund Nagar, on Thursday, several delegates voiced their dismay over the delay of two hours for the film’s screening.

Among those honoured with PIFF awards were veteran actor Manoj Kumar, singer Usha Mangeshkar, music arranger Enoch Daniels, nine-time National Award-winning film editor, A Sreekar Prasad and Polish director Krzysztof Zanussi.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-02-2023 at 01:05 IST
