Avoid vulgar songs at concert that negatively impact children: Police to Honey Singh

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The Pune city police have communicated to the organisers of singer – rapper Honey Singh’s Pune concert to avoid any obscene language or songs that may have a negative impact on children.
On March 31, 2026, Dr Panditrao Dharnevar of Chandigarh submitted a complaint to the District Child Protection Officer, Pune, against Honey Singh’s concert scheduled at the Mahalakshmi Lawns in the city on April 4.
Dharnevar stated that minors are allowed to enter the concert, so Honey Singh should not be allowed to sing songs that glorify alcohol, drugs and gun culture at the event.
With reference to Dharnevar’s letter, Mangesh Jadhav, District Child Protection Officer, Pune wrote to the Commissioner of Pune City Police on April 1, to ensure that the content in the concert remains “child appropriate, socially responsible and in conformity with child protection principles and statutory safeguards.”
It also asked the police commissioner not to allow Honey Singh to sing songs that use “vulgar language”.
When contacted, Amitesh Kumar, Commissioner of Pune City Police confirmed that after receiving the complaint from District Child Protection Officer, a communication has been made to the Honey Singh’s concert organisers to ensure they do not perform songs using vulgar or negative impact or influence children. The police commissioner also said that serving liquor at the event has not been allowed.
Meanwhile, Honey Singh’s Pune concert has been postponed due to heavy rains. Honey Singh shared on Instagram that, “Fans!!! Despite being completely sold out for Saturday (04.04.2026), we have to reschedule the show to 18.04.2026 due to anticipated rain and thunderstorms. This decision has been made in line with the government advisory, as the safety of my fans remains the top priority.”