Avoid vulgar songs at concert that negatively impact children: Police to Honey Singh

The Pune city police have communicated to the organisers of singer – rapper Honey Singh’s Pune concert to avoid any obscene language or songs that may have a negative impact on children.

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On March 31, 2026, Dr Panditrao Dharnevar of Chandigarh submitted a complaint to the District Child Protection Officer, Pune, against Honey Singh’s concert scheduled at the Mahalakshmi Lawns in the city on April 4.

Dharnevar stated that minors are allowed to enter the concert, so Honey Singh should not be allowed to sing songs that glorify alcohol, drugs and gun culture at the event.

With reference to Dharnevar’s letter, Mangesh Jadhav, District Child Protection Officer, Pune wrote to the Commissioner of Pune City Police on April 1, to ensure that the content in the concert remains “child appropriate, socially responsible and in conformity with child protection principles and statutory safeguards.”