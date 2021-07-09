Avoid playing politics, reach out to masses: Uddhav Thackeray to Shiv Sainiks

Urging Shiv Sena workers to avoid playing politics during the pandemic, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed district chiefs of the party to reach out to the masses and increase trust about the Sena among them.

“The trust that the people have in their minds about Shiv Sena is our strength and it should be further enhanced,” he said.

Addressing Sena’s district chiefs, Uddhav said, “Shiv Sainiks are present in every village and house. Serving the people is Shiv Sena’s motto. The place that Sena enjoys in people’s heart and mind should be further scaled up.”

A Shiv Sena leader who was present at the virtual meeting said that Thackeray has announced “Shiv Sampark abhiyan” from July 12 to 24. “This will be done to mark Uddhav Thackeray’s birthday,” the leader said.

“Shiv Sena is a cadre-based party. There is curiosity among leaders of other political parties about Sena. This is our strong point which should further be strengthened branch or shakha-wise. If every Shiv Sainiks keeps the thought of ‘What I did for the party today and what I will do for the party tomorrow,’ then it will help increase the strength of the party. This is what the party chief told the district chiefs,” said Sena secretary Anil Desai.

The Sena chief has directed party leaders to set up party units in villages where party unit has not be set up so far. “There should be party meetings at all levels, whether at municipal corporations, councils or nagar panchayats,” he said.

Stating that Shiv Sainiks should avoid playing politics in the time of the pandemic, Thackeray said, “Due to the pandemic, several families have suffered severe financial setbacks. Many have lost their jobs, many had to cut big salary cuts. During such times, we should not be playing politics but should be reaching out to the people and extending our best support. We should do whatever we can in the field of agriculture, industry and employment.”

Desai said during the “Shiv Sampark Abhiyan,” the party will implement “My village, corona-free” mission. “This will be done from August 1 to 8. During this mission, Sena unit chiefs will go house-to-house to find out whether all family members have been vaccinated, whether the poor have received free ration, whether they possess the Aadhar card, whether domestic workers have been registered and whether Aasha workers and Angwadi sevikas have been appointed in the villages. At the same time, the Sena leaders should find out whether farmers have availed of the government’s loan waiver schemes and as to who many have not been benefited so far. The Sainiks should also take information about the problems in the villages and find solutions for them,” he said.