‘Avoid making statements against MVA’: Sharad Pawar says no proposal for ties with Prakash Ambedkar’s VBA

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar Saturday said that there has been no proposal regarding an alliance with Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA). “As there is no proposal for an alliance before us, we would not like to discuss it,” Pawar told reporters in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

Pawar’s comments come in the wake of the allegation by Prakash Ambedkar that he (Pawar) was still siding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). NCP had advised Ambedkar to adopt restraint and avoid making statements against the partners of Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Asked about the discussions that Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) had with VBA and the announcement of an alliance between them, Pawar said, “We are not aware of what is going on between the two parties. Since we were not part of the discussions, we would not like to talk about it. And therefore, there cannot be any discussion about the distribution of seats.”

Pawar said that the Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena have discussions regarding an alliance for elections. “We will together face the elections in the future,” he said.

On Ambedkar’s views on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of investigation agencies, Pawar said, “We don’t pay attention to what others are saying. But our experience is that investigative agencies are being misused.”

In an interview to ABP Majha, a Marathi news channel, Prakash Ambedkar on Friday said that PM Modi was not misusing the investigative agencies. “If I was the Prime Minister, I would have done the same thing to sustain myself,” he said.

It was on Monday former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray formally announced an electoral alliance with VBA. Thackeray, whose Sena faction is a constituent of the MVA along with the Congress and NCP, had said his two allies had no problem with Ambedkar joining hands with them.