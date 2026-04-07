‘On a scale of 1 to 10, the problem is 10 in tech-driven industries’: Plugging the industry-academia gap in AVGC-XR sector

A key idea that has emerged in the industry is that India must first train its educators in order to scale.

In the last Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a boost for the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) sector. An AVGC Promotion Task Force had been set up in April 2022 to conceptualise strategies and offer policy ideas for the promotion of the AVGC-XR sector. The task force reported that the sector was estimated to create large-scale employment opportunities, with a demand for two million skilled professionals by 2030 across AVGC-XR and related areas.

Pune-based Ajjay Parge, a member of the Task Force’s skills committee on AVGC-XR, says a bigger challenge for this goal lies elsewhere – in education. “Technology is evolving at a tremendous pace, but teaching methods remain outdated. The problem can be seen in industries, such as architecture, animation, gaming and extended reality (XR), where industry tools and practices are constantly changing. On a scale of 1 to 10, the problem is at 10 in tech-driven industries,” says Parge. The roadblock is not that students are underprepared, it is that trainers themselves are not updated.