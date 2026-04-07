‘On a scale of 1 to 10, the problem is 10 in tech-driven industries’: Plugging the industry-academia gap in AVGC-XR sector

The AVGC Promotion Task Force reported that the sector was estimated to create large-scale employment opportunities, with a demand for two million skilled professionals by 2030 across AVGC-XR and related areas.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneApr 7, 2026 08:45 PM IST
A key idea that has emerged in the industry is that India must first train its educators in order to scale.A key idea that has emerged in the industry is that India must first train its educators in order to scale.
Make us preferred source on Google

In the last Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a boost for the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) sector. An AVGC Promotion Task Force had been set up in April 2022 to conceptualise strategies and offer policy ideas for the promotion of the AVGC-XR sector. The task force reported that the sector was estimated to create large-scale employment opportunities, with a demand for two million skilled professionals by 2030 across AVGC-XR and related areas.

Pune-based Ajjay Parge, a member of the Task Force’s skills committee on AVGC-XR, says a bigger challenge for this goal lies elsewhere – in education. “Technology is evolving at a tremendous pace, but teaching methods remain outdated. The problem can be seen in industries, such as architecture, animation, gaming and extended reality (XR), where industry tools and practices are constantly changing. On a scale of 1 to 10, the problem is at 10 in tech-driven industries,” says Parge. The roadblock is not that students are underprepared, it is that trainers themselves are not updated.

A key idea that has emerged in the industry is that India must first train its educators in order to scale. Only then can students emerging from colleges be future ready with the latest developments in technology. One of the best ways an educational institute can upgrade is by talking to the industry, where the latest tech is either already deployed or being tested. Unfortunately, most institutes invite industry experts only for the odd guest lecture and rarely integrate their experience into the syllabus.

Quibit Global, a startup founded by Parge, is attempting to translate the concept of “Train the Trainers” in AVGC-XR into practice. Parge recently conducted a two-day faculty development workshop at KLS Gogte Institute of Technology (GIT) in Belagavi, focusing on the use of augmented and virtual reality in architecture. “Industry experts need to help write the government’s policy on this. They have ideas on how a student can be absorbed in the industry as soon as they leave college,” says Parge.

So, why are more industry professionals not participating in training future employees who are still college students? Parge says there is a lack of incentive. “As a business, sending our best people to train educators means losing productive hours. We are doing it out of passion right now, but for this to scale, there needs to be some form of government support or compensation,” he says.

Parge is among the experts working with the government to correct the situation. He has suggested tax benefits or policy incentives to encourage deeper collaboration between industry and academia. Parge is also proposing a model in which industry professionals periodically step into teaching roles. This would benefit the industry expert as well. “Someone working under high pressure on projects for six months could spend a month teaching. That way the individual gets a break, and students gain real industry exposure.”

He is confident that the government is listening. Without plugging this gap, India’s vision of becoming an AVGC-XR leader might struggle to take off.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 07: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments