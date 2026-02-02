‘Autorickshaw permits only for unemployed’: Pune RTO’s warning puts part-time drivers in a bind

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) last week directed autorickshaw permit holders employed by government, semi-government, private companies, or other organisations to surrender their permits or face action under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Nandkishor Kale, Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Pune, said, “According to the Motor Vehicles Act, an autorickshaw permit is granted only to individuals who intend to earn their livelihood by working as a full-time autorickshaw driver. When obtaining the permit, the applicant must submit an affidavit stating that they are not employed by any government, semi-government, private company, or other organisation. This rule was created solely to provide employment opportunities to unemployed individuals.”

The Transport Department started issuing new autorickshaw permits in 2017, considering the city’s growing population. “However, many individuals declared themselves unemployed while obtaining the permit, and even after securing formal employment, they have retained it. The RTO has noticed that this is causing injustice to those who genuinely need employment,” added Kale.

According to the rules, permit holders who secure jobs are required to voluntarily surrender their permit at the RTO office. Many people, however, obtain an autorickshaw permit and then take up other jobs, attempting to earn additional income by selling or renting out the permit.

The Pune RTO has clarified that it will collect information on permit holders who do not voluntarily surrender their permits. If verification reveals that a person is employed and still holds an autorickshaw permit, their current employer will be informed, and further action will be initiated.

Moreover, a loophole persists in the permit issuance process, as the RTO administration relies solely on the self-declaration of applicants and is unable to track their employment status post issuance.

‘Strict scrutiny needed’

Bapu Bhave, leader of the Pune City Autorickshaw Federation, welcomed the decision. “The introduction of metro rail services and ride-hailing apps has affected our business. I have also noticed that some individuals who are working in Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML), central building, Sassoon Hospital and other places have autorickshaw permits. How is it fair?”

“Pune has considerably more rickshaws, approximately around 1.3 lakh, compared to the population ratio. We welcome the RTO’s move and support the revocation of such permits. But it should stop issuing new permits or at least maintain strict scrutiny while issuing new ones,” added Bhave.

‘Exempt those in private sector’

However, Shafique Patel, president of the Kondhwa-based Azad Rickshaw Drivers Association, urged the RTO to consider the economic realities faced by workers. “There are individuals who are underpaid at their jobs and drive autorickshaws part-time, after their routine work shifts, to earn their living and sustain their families in a city like Pune with such rapidly increasing living costs.”

“The RTO must consider cancelling the permits of permanent job holders in government and semi-government sectors, but should exempt those in the private sector,” Patel said, adding that the transport administration must keep a strict vigil on affidavits or self-declarations, while issuing new rickshaw permits by checking whether the applicants have Provident Fund (PF) accounts, and other details linked to Aadhar cards.