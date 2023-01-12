Rickshaw driver held for molesting, verbally abusing woman in road rage incident

The police in the Pune district Wednesday arrested a 59-year-old autorickshaw driver for allegedly molesting and verbally abusing a 40-year-old woman after his vehicle hit the two-wheeler she was riding Tuesday morning.

The police said the complainant was on her way to work when her two-wheeler was hit by the rickshaw from the right side. The bike was damaged in the accident.

According to the complainant, the rickshaw driver approached the woman and started hurling obscene abuses at her. The complainant kept telling him that it was his error that caused the accident. The rickshaw driver kept abusing her and molested her. The complainant later approached the police station and a First Information Report (FIR) was registered.

The police booked the driver under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to outraging modesty of woman, use of obscene words and gestures, rash driving and act endangering personal safety of others along with provisions of Motor Vehicle Act.