Reported as accident, rickshaw driver’s death turns out to be murder

What was initially reported as a motorcycle accident turned out to be a murder, with police investigation revealing that a 24-year-old autorickshaw driver was allegedly beaten to death by his father-in-law and grandfather-in-law following a family dispute in Kolwadi village on the outskirts of Pune.
The deceased, Sultan Sadiq Shaikh, was taken to a private hospital in Kharadi with multiple injuries. His relatives initially told doctors that he had sustained the injuries after falling from a motorcycle in the Pawarvasti area. However, a police visit to the purported accident spot and the postmortem findings raised suspicions of an assault.
Senior Inspector Sunita Rokade, in charge of Lonikand police station, said, “We received a medico-legal case from a private hospital in Kharadi. The relatives had told the doctors that Sultan had met with an accident and suffered injuries after falling from a motorcycle… However, when our team visited the location identified by his father-in-law and grandfather-in-law, there were no signs of an accident. There were no witnesses of the accident. Further, the postmortem findings indicated that the injury on his head could not have been caused by a motorcycle fall. Other injuries on his body suggested that he had been assaulted. Probe has revealed that the father-in-law and grandfather-in-law beat him to death and reported it as an accident.”
Police have now registered a murder case against Sultan’s father-in-law Amar Rahim Shaikh (45), an autorickshaw driver, and grandfather-in-law Rahim Mohammad Shaikh (65), who runs a small shop. According to the FIR registered on November 10, Sultan and his wife Saniya had an argument on the evening of November 9, following which she left their residence. The couple’s marital dispute escalated after Saniya’s parents took her away from their home at around 7.30 pm and left her at her parental home.
Sultan subsequently went looking for his wife at the house of her grandfather, Rahim, in Kolwadi. The complainant, Sultan’s brother Sabir Shaikh, told police that Amar had contacted him earlier in the evening, saying that Sultan was heading towards his father’s house and that he would not be responsible if anything happened to him. The FIR further states that around 8.30 pm, Amar and Rahim brought Sultan, unconscious and injured, in an autorickshaw to the area below Sabir’s residence. They told the family that Sultan had suddenly fallen and sustained injuries, asking them to take him to a hospital. Sabir’s 16-year-old son accompanied Sultan in the autorickshaw, while the rest of the family followed in another vehicle.
Sultan was taken to a private hospital in Kharadi, where he was declared dead. In his complaint, Sabir alleged that the two accused attacked Sultan because they were angry over the dispute between him and his wife, and assaulted him on his head, hands and back with a weapon, causing his death. The accused have been booked under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.