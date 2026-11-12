Reported as accident, rickshaw driver’s death turns out to be murder

What was initially reported as a motorcycle accident turned out to be a murder, with police investigation revealing that a 24-year-old autorickshaw driver was allegedly beaten to death by his father-in-law and grandfather-in-law following a family dispute in Kolwadi village on the outskirts of Pune.

The deceased, Sultan Sadiq Shaikh, was taken to a private hospital in Kharadi with multiple injuries. His relatives initially told doctors that he had sustained the injuries after falling from a motorcycle in the Pawarvasti area. However, a police visit to the purported accident spot and the postmortem findings raised suspicions of an assault.

Senior Inspector Sunita Rokade, in charge of Lonikand police station, said, “We received a medico-legal case from a private hospital in Kharadi. The relatives had told the doctors that Sultan had met with an accident and suffered injuries after falling from a motorcycle… However, when our team visited the location identified by his father-in-law and grandfather-in-law, there were no signs of an accident. There were no witnesses of the accident. Further, the postmortem findings indicated that the injury on his head could not have been caused by a motorcycle fall. Other injuries on his body suggested that he had been assaulted. Probe has revealed that the father-in-law and grandfather-in-law beat him to death and reported it as an accident.”