Auto-rickshaw drivers, commuters in grind: CNG prices soar to Rs 92.25 per kg in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad

Commuters using CNG-powered vehicles in Pune will now have to dig a little deeper into their pockets. Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) has hiked the retail price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 1.50 per kg with effect, from midnight of May 8-9, 2026. The revised price stands at Rs 92.25 per kg, applicable across Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and adjoining areas, including Chakan, Talegaon, and Hinjewadi.

MNGL, in a press release, cited a rise in the input cost of natural gas as the reason for the upward revision. The company, however, maintained that CNG continues to offer considerable savings compared to other fuels – approximately 45 per cent cheaper than petrol and around 22 per cent cheaper than diesel for passenger cars, and about 24 per cent cheaper for autorickshaws at current price levels in Pune. Domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) prices remain unchanged.

Daily commuters feel the pinch

The price hike hits hardest to those who depend on their CNG vehicles for daily professional commutes. K Jaysing, a civil engineer who travels daily from Nigdi to Chakan and Talegaon for work, said the rising CNG prices were adding up. “Fuel is a fixed daily cost for those of us who travel long distances for work. Even a Rs 1.50 hike may seem small on paper, but when you’re filling up regularly, it adds to the monthly expense noticeably,” he said.

The hike is likely to hit autorickshaw and cab drivers, as fuel constitutes a significant portion of their operating expenses.

Bapu Bhave, president of the Vidyarthi Vahatuk Sanghatana, a union representing school bus, van, and autorickshaw operators in Pune, said the timing could not have been worse for the sector. “Already, with over one lakh autorickshaw permits on the road and the expanding metro network drawing away passengers, business has reduced compared to earlier. This CNG price hike will only eat further into our earnings,” he told The Indian Express.

Bhave added that the union would be pushing for a revision in Regional Transport Authority (RTA)-approved fares, which have not been revised in over four years. RTA-approved rates refer to the official, mandatory fare structure for taxis and autorickshaws mandated by the Regional Transport Authority, headed by the district collector, to ensure uniform pricing.

“The current rate is Rs 25 for the first 1.5 km and Rs 17 per km thereafter. In the four-plus years since the last RTA revision, CNG prices have already been hiked multiple times, and now there is another increase. We will submit a proposal to revise the rates – an increase of Rs 3 for the first 1.5 km and Rs 1 per km for subsequent distances. This is needed not just because of fuel costs, but because of rising inflation, higher autorickshaw purchase prices, and costlier spare parts and maintenance,” he said.