Monday, June 06, 2022
Auto-rickshaw driver molests 17-yr-old girl, bites her after she resists: Police

Police said two passers-by heard the girl screaming for help and rushed towards her.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 7, 2022 4:57:25 am
AN AUTO-RICKSHAW driver allegedly molested a 17-year-old girl and bit her when she resisted. The incident took place at a a secluded spot in Pune city on the night of June 4.

Police said the girl had taken an auto-rickshaw to go home but the driver took her to an isolated spot and allegedly hugged her forcibly.

When the girl resisted his advances, the driver allegedly bit her and then touched her inappropriately. Police said two passers-by heard the girl screaming for help and rushed towards her.

The auto-rickshaw driver, however, escaped from the spot.Police have booked the unidentified accused under sections 354, 354 (a), 354 (b) and 323 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act.Police sources said attempts are on to identify the driver from the footage captured by CCTV cameras from near the crime scene and other locations.

