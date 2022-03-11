Pune: Auto-rickshaw driver; 3 aides rob passenger at knifepoint, booked

POLICE HAVE booked an unidentified auto-rickshaw driver and his aides for allegedly robbing a passenger at knifepoint. The passenger identified as Ganesh Pathak (35), a resident of Punvale, filed an FIR at the Shivajinagar police station on March 9.

Police said Pathak got into the auto-rickshaw near Khuda bridge around 5.10 am on March 6. Along with the auto-rickshaw driver, there were three more people in the vehicle. The driver told Pathak that he would drop him in the Deccan area. But after some time, the driver and three aides allegedly robbed Pathak of his cellphone and Rs 500 at knifepoint.

Police have booked the unidentified auto-rickshaw driver and his three aides under Sections 392, 504, 34 of the IPC. In a similar incident, another auto-rickshaw driver and his aides robbed two college students at knifepoint near the railway gauge in the Mangalwar Peth area on March 6.

Meanwhile, an armed passenger allegedly threatened an auto-rickshaw driver and took away his vehicle on March 1. The driver filed an FIR on Wednesday.