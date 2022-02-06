Auto drivers thrash Uber bike rider in Punawale, two arrested: Police

TWO AUTO-RICKSHAW drivers have been arrested for allegedly thrashing the rider of an Uber bike in Pimpri-Chichwad. The victim, Ankush Suryawanshi (26), has lodged the first information report in this case at Hinjewadi police station.

Police have identified the arrested accused as Sharanbasappa Panchal (36) and Hanumant Mane (23). Police said the duo, along with one more auto-rickshaw driver, Baburam Panchal (42), called the complainant Suryawanshi by making a booking through the Uber bike share application on Friday afternoon.

When Suryawanshi reached the spot in Punawale, the auto-rickshaw drivers blamed him for taking away their passengers, due to which they faced losses.

They allegedly thrashed Suryawanshi, damaged his cell phone and threatened to kill him if he continued to work with Uber bike share. Police have arrested Panchal and Mane, and search is on for their accomplice.