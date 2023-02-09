Auto driver hits bike; rider, pillion ‘thrash’ him to death

Police have arrested two persons for allegedly assaulting an autorickshaw driver to death over a petty issue. The autorickshaw driver, identified as Kiran Raju Dandekar (30), a resident of Parvati Darshan, Monday night went to a fuel pump in Bhapkar for CNG refilling. At the station, he hit a motorcycle being ridden by Mukil Shaikh with Arbaz Shaikh as pillion.

It led to a scuffle and the accused allegedly kicked the autorickshaw driver on his chest and fled the spot after the latter fainted.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but declared brought dead, police said. Following the registration of an FIR Tuesday, the duo were nabbed and booked under IPC sections including 302 (murder).