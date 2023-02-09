scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Advertisement

Auto driver hits bike; rider, pillion ‘thrash’ him to death

Police have arrested two persons for allegedly assaulting an autorickshaw driver to death over a petty issue.

Following the registration of an FIR Tuesday, the duo were nabbed and booked under IPC sections including 302 (murder).
Listen to this article
Auto driver hits bike; rider, pillion ‘thrash’ him to death
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Police have arrested two persons for allegedly assaulting an autorickshaw driver to death over a petty issue. The autorickshaw driver, identified as Kiran Raju Dandekar (30), a resident of Parvati Darshan, Monday night went to a fuel pump in Bhapkar for CNG refilling. At the station, he hit a motorcycle being ridden by Mukil Shaikh with Arbaz Shaikh as pillion.

It led to a scuffle and the accused allegedly kicked the autorickshaw driver on his chest and fled the spot after the latter fainted.

More from Pune

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but declared brought dead, police said. Following the registration of an FIR Tuesday, the duo were nabbed and booked under IPC sections including 302 (murder).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 8, 2023: Know about Post-disaster management, Addition...
UPSC Key- February 8, 2023: Know about Post-disaster management, Addition...
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
Sanjay Jha writes on Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament: Questions the C...
Sanjay Jha writes on Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament: Questions the C...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-02-2023 at 00:46 IST
Next Story

Mumbai: Storytelling fest from Feb 17

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close