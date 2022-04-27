Auto driver held for ‘making obscene gestures’ towards 12-year-old girl

PIMPRI-Chinchwad Police have arrested a 33-year-old auto-rickshaw driver for sexually harassing a 12-year-old girl and making obscene gestures towards her when she was returning home from private tuition classes.

The incident had taken place on the afternoon of April 22 when the girl was returning from the study room of her tuition classes. A rickshaw driver approached her on the pretext of enquiring about an address and had sexually harassed her by making obscene gestures towards her. The frightened girl rushed home and told her parents about what had happened.

Her parents immediately approached the police and an offence was registered against the unidentified driver. He was caught after an extensive manhunt and finally remanded in police custody.