scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Must Read

Auto driver held for ‘making obscene gestures’ towards 12-year-old girl

The incident had taken place on the afternoon of April 22 when the girl was returning from the study room of her tuition classes.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
April 27, 2022 4:21:13 am
He was caught after an extensive manhunt.

PIMPRI-Chinchwad Police have arrested a 33-year-old auto-rickshaw driver for sexually harassing a 12-year-old girl and making obscene gestures towards her when she was returning home from private tuition classes.

The incident had taken place on the afternoon of April 22 when the girl was returning from the study room of her tuition classes. A rickshaw driver approached her on the pretext of enquiring about an address and had sexually harassed her by making obscene gestures towards her. The frightened girl rushed home and told her parents about what had happened.

More from Pune

Her parents immediately approached the police and an offence was registered against the unidentified driver. He was caught after an extensive manhunt and finally remanded in police custody.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 26: Latest News

Advertisement