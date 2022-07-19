Auto driver booked as injured man he left on road died later

AN OFFENCE has been lodged against an auto rickshaw driver for knocking down a man on Baner road in a road accident and then leaving him unattended near the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) entrance, leading to his death about a month ago.

Police have identified the deceased as Vishnu Sahebrao Adhav (52), resident of Thergaon. He worked as a gardener. An FIR was lodged at the Chaturshringi police station against auto rickshaw driver Sachin Thigale.

Police said Adhav was found dead near the PMC entrance about a month ago. As per the legal procedure, a case of accidental death was registered at the Shivajinagar police station and the police launched a probe to confirm the cause of Adhav’s death.

An auto rickshaw had knocked Adhav down near the Abhimanshree society on the Baner road. The rickshaw driver reportedly said he would take Adhav to a hospital but allegedly dropped the injured man near PMC and left. Adhav died for want of medical treatment. Probe is on.