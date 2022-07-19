scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 18, 2022

Auto driver booked as injured man he left on road died later

Police have identified the deceased as Vishnu Sahebrao Adhav (52), resident of Thergaon. He worked as a gardener. An FIR was lodged at the Chaturshringi police station against auto rickshaw driver Sachin Thigale.

Pune |
July 19, 2022 1:14:16 am
Police said Adhav was found dead near the PMC entrance about a month ago. As per the legal procedure, a case of accidental death was registered at the Shivajinagar police station and the police launched a probe to confirm the cause of Adhav’s death. (Representational Image)

AN OFFENCE has been lodged against an auto rickshaw driver for knocking down a man on Baner road in a road accident and then leaving him unattended near the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) entrance, leading to his death about a month ago.

Police have identified the deceased as Vishnu Sahebrao Adhav (52), resident of Thergaon. He worked as a gardener. An FIR was lodged at the Chaturshringi police station against auto rickshaw driver Sachin Thigale.

Police said Adhav was found dead near the PMC entrance about a month ago. As per the legal procedure, a case of accidental death was registered at the Shivajinagar police station and the police launched a probe to confirm the cause of Adhav’s death.

More from Pune

An auto rickshaw had knocked Adhav down near the Abhimanshree society on the Baner road. The rickshaw driver reportedly said he would take Adhav to a hospital but allegedly dropped the injured man near PMC and left. Adhav died for want of medical treatment. Probe is on.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Monsoon Session of Parliamen...Premium
UPSC Key-July 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Monsoon Session of Parliamen...
Explained: State of India’s submarine fleet after decommissioning o...Premium
Explained: State of India’s submarine fleet after decommissioning o...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Yield inversion, soft-landing and reverse currency wars...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Yield inversion, soft-landing and reverse currency wars...

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 18: Latest News
Advertisement