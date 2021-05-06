Auto Cluster case: Fourth doctor held, more arrests likely

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police late Wednesday evening arrested one more doctor in the Auto Cluster Covid hospital case. With this, the total arrests have gone up to four. The police have not ruled out the possibility of more arrests, including some senior officials.

The doctor has been identified as Dr. Jyotsna Dandge. “We have arrested one more doctor in the Auto Cluster COVID hospital case. She was arrested based on the investigation of three doctors already arrested in the case,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Manchak Ippar told The Indian Express this morning.

Earlier, two private hospital doctors and a doctor working as a consultant with Auto Cluster hospital run by PCMC were arrested last week following allegations that they took Rs one lakh from the family of a patient for providing a ventilator bed in the Auto Cluster hospital. The two private hospital doctors allegedly took Rs 10,000 each while the Auto Cluster doctors shared the rest of the booty.

All the doctors were charged with extortion, cheating, and criminal breach of trust. They have been sent to police custody and will be produced in court tomorrow. The fourth doctor will also be produced in the court today. The police will seek her custody to find out the involvement of some more persons.

When asked whether more arrests are likely in the case, DCP Ippar said, “Investigation is underway. If the names of the involvement of some more doctors come up during the investigation, we do not rule out the possibility of some more arrests. There is likely to be the involvement of some higher-ups also. We are probing that angle…They will also be arrested if found involved….”

When contacted, Dr Amol Holkunde, CEO of Auto Cluster COVID Hospital, said, “I had tested positive in the month of April. And therefore, I was away for many days. After I recovered, I used to come for one or hour so. I think all this has happened when I was not present. As soon as I had come to know about the allegations against our consultant, I had served a notice to him. He had denied his involvement and had in fact made allegations against the two private hospital doctors. I had told him and even PCMC that we should file a complaint against the two private doctors. The PCMC had also agreed. However, we later found that PCMC had also named our doctor in the matter.”

Stating that he himself was ready for any investigation, Dr. Holkunde said, “If anyone has taken money, the police should bring out the truth. I am also ready for any investigation in the matter.”

Dr Holkunde said hereafter there would be so such allegations against Auto Cluster hospital as PCMC has withdrawn all the powers relating to admissions and even discharging patients. “The PCMC doctors will be taking the call regarding admissions…In fact, we had also last year itself put up a board that no citizen should pay any money for taking admission in the hospital.”