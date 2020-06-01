Author approaches police after daughter’s fiance denied entry to housing society in Pune

Sikdar said she and her daughter suffered from health issues. “Her fiancé had run around to get his medical certificate, and finally, on May 26, when he came to the society, he was once again denied entry.” (Representational) Sikdar said she and her daughter suffered from health issues. “Her fiancé had run around to get his medical certificate, and finally, on May 26, when he came to the society, he was once again denied entry.” (Representational)

A Bengali author has approached the Pune Police after members of her housing society allegedly denied entry to her would-be son-in-law last month, in Vishranwati area.

The office-bearers of the society said they were “following government directives” but the author has claimed that despite producing a medical certificate later, as demanded by the society, he was still not allowed to enter. The housing society, on the other hand, said the family could not produce any proof and now that the lockdown was eased, they had allowed entry to him.

“I submitted a complaint letter against the housing society to the Yerwada police station on Sunday evening. My daughter’s fiancé was denied entry by the office-bearers of the society,” Banani Sikdar told The Indian Express on Monday.

In her complaint to the police, Sidkar stated, “I was living in the society from 2009 to 2016. Between 2017 and March 17, 2020, I have travelled between Kolkata and Pune for my books. During my stay in Kolkata, I was worried about my daughter’s security. So, she was living with her fiancé.”

She further stated that on March 18, she came to Pune to stay with her daughter and her fiancé. “Due to personal reasons, my daughter’s fiancé moved back to his parents’ place in Pimpri-Chinchwad for some days. On May 17, he was going to move back to stay with us but a committee member of the society didn’t allow him to enter, citing Covid-19, and asked him to get a medical certificate, health clearance from a doctor and stay in home quarantine with us in my flat for 14 days,” she said in the complaint letter.

Sikdar said she and her daughter suffered from health issues. “Her fiancé had run around to get his medical certificate, and finally, on May 26, when he came to the society, he was once again denied entry.”

Sikdar also said the office-bearers told her that “outsiders were not being allowed”, and that that they were following government directives.

Rajesh Jagdale, chairman of the housing society, said, “We did not allow the fiancé to enter the society because we didn’t want to take the risk. We did not know whether he was coming from a containment zone or non-containment zone. If he was coming from a non-containment zone, then we sought proof that the family could not produce.”

Jagdale said they were waiting for final directives from the central government regarding the latest lockdown and relaxation norms. “Now, after the directives, we have allowed the entry to the fiance. We have also told the police,” he said.

