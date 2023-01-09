Australian woman’s jewellery worth Rs 7 lakh goes missing from Pune hospital, cops find it amid rubble

Gold ornaments worth Rs 7.5 lakh, belonging to an Australian woman, went missing from a hospital in Pune and were subsequently recovered by police from amid some rubble on the hospital’s ground floor, officers said Monday.

According to the police, the woman had come to a hospital in Kasba Peth where her son, 7, was admitted for medical treatment. On Saturday evening, her bag with the gold ornaments and some documents went missing. Unable to trace the bag, she approached the Faraskhana police station.

Also Read | Pune rural police bust gang siphoning and black marketing PDS foodgrains, arrest 4

Senior police inspector of Faraskhana police station Shabbir Sayyad said, “Our sub-inspectors Kavita Rupnar, Raju Pawar and a police team launched a search and checked the footage captured by CCTV cameras inside the hospital. It was then learnt that the boy who was admitted to the hospital had thrown the woman’s bag out of a window.”

“The bag fell on the ground floor where some renovation work was going on. The police team then searched the ground floor and found the bag in the rubble. We handed over the valuables to the foreign national,” the officer added.