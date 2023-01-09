scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Australian woman’s jewellery worth Rs 7 lakh goes missing from Pune hospital, cops find it amid rubble

Police said the woman’s bag containing the gold ornaments was found missing while she was at the hospital in Kasba Peth.

Gold ornaments worth Rs 7.5 lakh, belonging to an Australian woman, went missing from a hospital in Pune and were subsequently recovered by police from amid some rubble on the hospital’s ground floor, officers said Monday.

According to the police, the woman had come to a hospital in Kasba Peth where her son, 7, was admitted for medical treatment. On Saturday evening, her bag with the gold ornaments and some documents went missing. Unable to trace the bag, she approached the Faraskhana police station.

Senior police inspector of Faraskhana police station Shabbir Sayyad said, “Our sub-inspectors Kavita Rupnar, Raju Pawar and a police team launched a search and checked the footage captured by CCTV cameras inside the hospital. It was then learnt that the boy who was admitted to the hospital had thrown the woman’s bag out of a window.”

“The bag fell on the ground floor where some renovation work was going on. The police team then searched the ground floor and found the bag in the rubble. We handed over the valuables to the foreign national,” the officer added.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 11:51 IST
