Australian karate champion shares tips on self-defence

Alex Michael Binoy

Adventure is what keeps him driven. Meet Mark Lukey from Melbourne, Australia, who is the Managing Director of Stuba Pacific, Director of Storyboard Multimedia, and interestingly, a karate blackbelt. Lukey shared his love for adventure on his recent visit to Pune and on Tuesday spoke about self-defence and why it is a must for all.

On Saturday, Lukey won the silver medal at the AKS National Championship in the veterans category. He has won a number of Victorian karate league tournaments through 2018, winning 10 of 13 fights. This year he has won four gold, three silver and two bronze medals in various championships.

“Karate is something that can improve your character. It is something that can teach you more about yourself. It is not just about exercising,” said Lukey.

“A healthy body leads to a healthy mind, which in turn leads to a healthy life. Making work our only concern will lead to under achievement in our work since health and work goes parallel. I don’t live to work, I work to live,” he said.

