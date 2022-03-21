Aurangzeb not our icon, says AIMIM MP, wants to meet Uddhav with alliance offer

A day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the AIMIM’s offer to join the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was part of a BJP conspiracy, party MP Imtiaz Jaleel said he would meet the chief minister and emphasise the “need for an alliance to keep BJP away from power” in the state.

Jaleel also rebutted Thackeray’s claim about “those who bow their heads before the tomb of Aurangzeb” while underlining that Muslims were not the Mughal king’s followers. “Though the chief minister is calling our offer a BJP conspiracy, there is no truth in it. It is a serious offer and the objective behind it is to keep the saffron party away from power,” the Aurangabad MP told The Indian Express.

To convince the Shiv Sena chief about “the need for such an alliance”, Jaleel said he would seek an appointment with him. “He is our chief minister, and I am sure he will give me an appointment,” Jaleel said.

Jaleel said it was possible that the chief minister would not be convinced about the “need for an alliance” in the first meeting. “We are ready to hold repeated dialogues on this count. I am sure after several rounds of talks, something positive will come out on the alliance front with the MVA,” he said.

On Sunday, while addressing a virtual meeting of party MPs and functionaries, Thackeray said, “Look at the conspiracy. The AIMIM has given an offer to join the Maha Vikas Aghadi for no reason. Is there any connection? This is the real plot. The AIMIM would make the offer and then the BJP would launch criticism on it.”

“Even if we die, we will not go with those who bow their heads at the tomb of Aurangzeb,” he added.

Responding to the allegation against his party, Jaleel said he never bowed his head before Aurangzeb’s tomb. “It is written in our religious texts that whenever we visit the ‘mazar’ of a deceased person, we pay our respects. Whoever that person might be–he might even be our enemy–we pay our respects but do not bow our heads.”

Jaleel said it was being repeatedly insinuated, as the chief minister did, that Muslims were Aurangzeb’s followers. “Let me put it plainly, Muslims are not followers of Aurangzeb. He is not our icon. We do not celebrate his jayanti or birth anniversaries. Scores of Muslims admire and believe in the principles of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj…And this has happened for centuries.”

“Whether anyone likes it or not, Aurangzeb is a part of history. Neither are we following him, nor we glorify his regime. Unnecessarily, Muslims are being associated with him,” the AIMIM leader said.

Jaleel said Aurangzeb’s tomb in Aurangabad is a small and insignificant one. “Too much is being made of his tomb. It is a small, nondescript one. Even Aurangzeb wanted it that way…Too much should not be made of his tomb.”