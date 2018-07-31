Aurangabad youth jumps in front of train, dies

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Police in Aurangabad are investigating the alleged suicide of a 31-year-old man who ended his life by jumping in front of a train. Before that, he had posted a message on Facebook demanding Maratha reservation. In Solapur, a mob clashed with police during a protest and resorted to vandalism.

Marathwada and Aurangabad in particular had become the epicentre of agitations for Maratha reservation after a 28-year-old Maratha youth

Kakasaheb Dattatraya Shinde (28) had died a week ago after jumping into the Godavari river from a bridge in Kaygaon Toka village in Gangapur tehsil of Aurangabad. The incident had taken place when a group of people was staging a ‘Jal Samadhi’ andolan.

On Monday, tension prevailed in the CIDCO and Mukundwadi areas of Aurangabad after the alleged suicide of one Pramod Hore Patil (31), who is suspected to have jumped in front of a train on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

A police officer said, “Pramod Hore Patil is suspected to have jumped before a train. He was missing from home since Sunday afternoon. There is a message on his Facebook wall, written before the death, in which he has referred to Maratha agitation. He has said ‘one more Maratha is departing. Please do something for the reservation’. Our probe shows that he was facing several problems in his personal life. Patil owned a grocery shop. His father had undergone a surgery recently and his brother had lost fingers in an industrial accident. Patil himself had appeared for state civil services exams but had not succeeded. A probe will be conducted into his suicide.”

After the reports of the suicide spread, local groups staged road blockades and demanded compensation for Patil’s family. It was after district collector announced help of Rs 10 lakh and a government job for a family member that the agitators stopped the protests and opened the roads. In Solapur, protesters clashed with police and pelted stones on police vehicles.

The incident took place during a bandh called by Maratha Kranti Morcha in Solapur. To control the violent mob police detained some leaders of the local groups and also resorted to lathicharge at some places.

