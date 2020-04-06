Aurangabad doctor booked for social media post calling Tablighi Jamaat chief a ‘terrorist’

According to Aurangabad City Police, the doctor had posted Saad’s photograph on social media, along with the comment “Wanted, please inform your local police if you have any input about location of this terrorist”. (Representational Image) According to Aurangabad City Police, the doctor had posted Saad’s photograph on social media, along with the comment “Wanted, please inform your local police if you have any input about location of this terrorist”. (Representational Image)

The Aurangabad City Police has lodged a non-cognizable (NC) offence against a doctor for allegedly posting an objectionable message on social media, in which he called Tablighi Jamaat chief, Maulana Saad, a “terrorist”.

Police have identified the doctor as Sambhaji Govind Chitale (38), who runs Cosmo Hospital in Kamgar Chowk in Aurangabad city’s CIDCO area.

Maulana Saad is wanted in an offence lodged by the Delhi Police under sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and sections of the Indian Penal Code, for allegedly violating government directions on steps to be taken for avoiding spread of coronavirus. Hundreds of people who participated in a religious gathering, organised by Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi in mid-March, have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Aurangabad City Police, Chitale had posted Saad’s photograph on social media, along with the comment “Wanted, please inform your local police if you have any input about location of this terrorist”.

A non-cognizable offence was lodged against Chitale at the Pundalik Nagar police station in Aurangabad on April 5.

As per the press release, Police Sub-Inspector Prabhakar Sonawane lodged the offence against Chitale in this case under Section 505 (b)(c) of the Indian Penal Code. “Offence was lodged against the doctor by police as preventive action. He was detained and issued notice as per law,” said Assistant Police Inspector G B Sonawane of Pundaliknagar police station.

Police have also warned of action against anyone who posts communal content on social media.

