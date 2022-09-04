Aundh-Baner: Residents raise a stink over trash pile, say PMC not acting on plaints

For months now, people living near the city’s Aundh-Baner boundary have been facing the problem of piled-up garbage on the road connecting Medipoint and Jupiter hospitals near Sai Heritage Society. The residents allege that despite repeated complaints to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the civic administration has done little to alleviate their misery.

“The garbage menace on this stretch started a few months ago. This is a health hazard for residents of 25 societies around. People are seen defecating in the open. Repeated complaints to the PMC on its portal have yielded no action from the civic administration,” Sunil Chacko, a local resident, told The Indian Express.

Chacko alleged that the PMC has allowed the spot to turn into a “kachra depot” as their vans come and dump garbage for bigger trucks to carry later. “While Aundh is a role model for the Smart City project, signage like the ones that say ‘I love Aundh-Baner’ are a paradox with the garbage piles lying barely 50 metres away,” he said. There are close to 40 eateries next to the garbage where hundreds have meals risking their health due to the flies and rodents in the vicinity, Chacko said.

Another resident pointed out that Aundh and Baner are upmarket areas of the city. “People across the country have made the suburbs their home in the belief that these areas have better amenities and infrastructure. Unfortunately, the PMC is not able to resolve key issues such as piled-up garbage even in posh localities. This will send out a wrong message about Pune across the country,” he said.

He, however, admitted that dumping the garbage in the open plot does create problems. “As per our information, there is some dispute between the builder and the society residents regarding the open plot. If the garbage is getting accumulated at the open plot regularly, we will be forced to serve notice to the builder as well as the residential societies concerned. If they do not act, we will be imposing a fine,” he said.