scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Aundh-Baner: Residents raise a stink over trash pile, say PMC not acting on plaints

"Repeated complaints to the PMC on its portal have yielded no action from the civic administration,” Sunil Chacko, a local resident, told The Indian Express.

Piled-up garbage on the road connecting Medipoint and Jupiter hospitals near Sai Heritage Society. (Express Photo)

For months now, people living near the city’s Aundh-Baner boundary have been facing the problem of piled-up garbage on the road connecting Medipoint and Jupiter hospitals near Sai Heritage Society. The residents allege that despite repeated complaints to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the civic administration has done little to alleviate their misery.

“The garbage menace on this stretch started a few months ago. This is a health hazard for residents of 25 societies around. People are seen defecating in the open. Repeated complaints to the PMC on its portal have yielded no action from the civic administration,” Sunil Chacko, a local resident, told The Indian Express.

Chacko alleged that the PMC has allowed the spot to turn into a “kachra depot” as their vans come and dump garbage for bigger trucks to carry later. “While Aundh is a role model for the Smart City project, signage like the ones that say ‘I love Aundh-Baner’ are a paradox with the garbage piles lying barely 50 metres away,” he said. There are close to 40 eateries next to the garbage where hundreds have meals risking their health due to the flies and rodents in the vicinity, Chacko said.

Another resident pointed out that Aundh and Baner are upmarket areas of the city. “People across the country have made the suburbs their home in the belief that these areas have better amenities and infrastructure. Unfortunately, the PMC is not able to resolve key issues such as piled-up garbage even in posh localities. This will send out a wrong message about Pune across the country,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A good day in court, a faint political stirringPremium
A good day in court, a faint political stirring
Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controver...Premium
Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controver...
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited
More from Pune

He, however, admitted that dumping the garbage in the open plot does create problems. “As per our information, there is some dispute between the builder and the society residents regarding the open plot. If the garbage is getting accumulated at the open plot regularly, we will be forced to serve notice to the builder as well as the residential societies concerned. If they do not act, we will be imposing a fine,” he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-09-2022 at 11:42:05 pm
Next Story

Mumbai Confidential: Comeback Time

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Serena Williams' childhood coach traces journey from nine-year-old to World No.1

Serena Williams' childhood coach traces journey from nine-year-old to World No.1

Premium
Why action against only madrasas, why not gurukuls: AIMPLB

Why action against only madrasas, why not gurukuls: AIMPLB

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
A good day in court, a faint political stirring
From Opinion Editor

A good day in court, a faint political stirring

Premium
BJP takes dig at Congress rally, calls it 'Rahul's relaunch 4.0'

BJP takes dig at Congress rally, calls it 'Rahul's relaunch 4.0'

Mohammad Hasnain: The Pakistan pace tearaway who never had it easy

Mohammad Hasnain: The Pakistan pace tearaway who never had it easy

A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day
Express Opinion

A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day

Premium
Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 04: Latest News
Advertisement