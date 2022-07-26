August 15 celebrations: PMC to provide tricolour at affordable rates to citizens for Har Ghar Tiranga initiative

July 26, 2022 11:30:01 pm
With the Union government launching the “Har Ghar Tiranga (tricolour on each house)” initiative as part of celebration of 75 years of India’s Independence, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to make available a total of five lakh tricolour flags for public at affordable rates in civic ward offices across the city while also carrying out a public awareness campaign.
The PMC has decided to spend an amount of Rs 1.25 crore to purchase cloth tricolor of size 30 inch by 20 inch. They will be made available to citizens for less than Rs 30 and be kept for sale at ward offices and other civic establishments, officials said.
As part of its public awareness programme, the civic body will put up 50 flex boards and 100 posters across the city. Besides, jingles, video clips and radio advertisements will be played.
The PMC will also hold a cycle rally on August 15 in the city. It has urged citizens to participate in the rally for which the civic body will distribute T-shirts among them. Citizens have been urged to enroll themselves in the cycle rally on the PMC website.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’Premium
Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelledPremium
Latest News
Madhya Pradesh man gets death sentence for rape, murder of minor girl in Surat
Incident serious and sad; culprits won’t be spared: Jitu Vaghani
Gujarat gets 68% of average rainfall this monsoon season
Simplify licensing for optical industry, Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry writes to Mandaviya
Watch: MS Dhoni shuts phone when Rishabh Pant tries to drag him into his Insta live
2022 civic elections to give PCMC 37 corporators from OBC category
Chess struggling to stay alive in Afghanistan after Taliban takeover
Punjab: Gang solving IELTS question papers inside exam hall busted; three held
Nagaland: NDPP, BJP to jointly contest 2023 polls
After making a splash in Manhattan, an artist gets his due back home
Development Control and Promotion Regulations 2034: HC seeks state, BMC’s response to PIL alleging tweaking of Floor Space Index concept
Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas reunite for a project, see photos from sets