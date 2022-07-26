August 15 celebrations: PMC to provide tricolour at affordable rates to citizens for Har Ghar Tiranga initiative

With the Union government launching the “Har Ghar Tiranga (tricolour on each house)” initiative as part of celebration of 75 years of India’s Independence, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to make available a total of five lakh tricolour flags for public at affordable rates in civic ward offices across the city while also carrying out a public awareness campaign.

The PMC has decided to spend an amount of Rs 1.25 crore to purchase cloth tricolor of size 30 inch by 20 inch. They will be made available to citizens for less than Rs 30 and be kept for sale at ward offices and other civic establishments, officials said.

As part of its public awareness programme, the civic body will put up 50 flex boards and 100 posters across the city. Besides, jingles, video clips and radio advertisements will be played.

The PMC will also hold a cycle rally on August 15 in the city. It has urged citizens to participate in the rally for which the civic body will distribute T-shirts among them. Citizens have been urged to enroll themselves in the cycle rally on the PMC website.