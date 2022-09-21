scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Auditor dies by suicide, 4 private moneylenders arrested

According to officers from Faraskhana police station, Ganesh Shankar Shinde (52), was found dead at his house Mangalwar Peth around 7.30 am on Monday. Initial investigation pointed to suicide. An FIR was subsequently filed by Shinde’s wife at Faraskhana police station late on Monday.

Pune City Police arrested four private moneylenders on the charge of abetment to suicide after a 52-year-old auditor, working for the State Cooperatives Department, allegedly ended his life by hanging following harassment by them over defaulted loans.

“We have recovered a suicide note, which is believed to have been written by the deceased. The note points to harassment by some private moneylenders from whom Shinde had borrowed money. Based on the suicide note and the FIR filed by his wife, we arrested four private moneylenders,” assistant inspector Manoj Abhang, who is investigating the case, said.

Police have invoked provisions of Maharashtra Money Lending Regulation Act, 2014 along with the IPC provision related to abetment to suicide. The arrested suspects were identified as Vijay Rantara (36), Balkrishna Kshirsagar (56), Ganesh Salunkhe (50) and Manish Hazra (46).

In a separate case registered on Monday, officers from Vimantal police station are probing the alleged suicide of a 25-year-old man. A case of abetment to suicide against was filed against unidentified agents of an online credit platform.

The deceased, identified as Sohel Javed Shaikh, a resident of Vimannagar, was found dead at his home at 11 am on September 5.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 03:51:11 am
