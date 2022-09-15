scorecardresearch
Attempt to reduce importance of Mumbai and Maharashtra: Sule

Supriya Sule, MP Supriya Sule, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Pune news, Pune city news, Pune, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe city NCP staged a protest outside S P College on Tilak Road. Sule further stated that the Maharashtra has a tradition that it never relents to pressure of those in power at centre but the present state government decisions are taken in Delhi.

NCP MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday participated in a protest of city NCP against the state government over losing the mega Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor project to Gujarat after it was slated to be in Maharashtra.

Hitting out at the state government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Sule said the youth of state has lost the employment opportunity that was to come up with the start of the project. “There is all possible attempt to reduce the importance of Mumbai and Maharashtra. This mentality is responsible for the shifting of the mega planned project to Gujarat,” she said.

However, a new tradition is emerging in the state under the leadership of Shinde and Fadnavis.

The city NCP has also planned a protest on Thursday against the statement of a state minister that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured chief minister that a much bigger project would be given to Maharashtra.

