Attempt to murder offence against former BJP corporator,6 others

Sahakaranagar police have registered an attempt to murder offence against former BJP corporator Deepak alias Baba Misal and six others in connection with an asssault on an NCP member that took place on Monday night.

Rajendra Deshmukh (48) was attacked by some unidentified persons in front of Walvekar Lawns around 10.45 pm. Police suspect the attack to be a fallout of a dispute over parking of tempos at a ground. Police also registered an offence against Parag Shaha,owner of gas agencies,whose tempos had been parked at the ground.

A police officer said Deshmukh had objected to parking of these tempos at the ground. Following this,some unidentified people on bikes had attacked Deshmukh with sharp weapons,he added. No arrests have been made in the case yet.

