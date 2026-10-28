Attack on Rana Suryavanshi: From shipping business to Rs 1,468-crore Gadchiroli project

From running a shipping business across multiple cities to backing a major healthcare and education project in Gadchiroli, Rana Dilip Suryavanshi’s public profile goes beyond business. An attack near Baramati airport on October 18 — which was followed by arrests and some unanswered questions — was not the first attempt on his life in the recent past.

The attack took place around 7.30 pm on October 18, when Suryavanshi, proprietor of Rana Shipping Company, was near Baramati airport to inspect land and commercial plots. Two men allegedly arrived on a scooter, one carrying a bouquet, before assaulting him with a sharp weapon. The FIR also describes an alleged firing, but police are probing whether the recovered firearm was discharged, as no empty cartridge casing was found at the scene. Suryavanshi suffered no bullet injury. Police suspect a Rs 2 lakh contract hit and have arrested four persons and detained a minor.

Business in Maharashtra & Goa, & a Rs 1,468-crore Gadchiroli project

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Suryavanshi (42) is listed as the proprietor of Rana Shipping Company in GST records. The business has GST registrations in both Maharashtra and Goa, with the Goa registration dating to 2019 and the Maharashtra registration to 2022. The company’s website describes its activities as trading, exports and manufacturing, with products spanning agricultural goods, construction materials and textiles. The website lists its contact address to an office in Dadar West, Mumbai.

Suryavanshi backed a proposed medical and educational complex at Rajeshwarpalli in Sironcha taluka of Gadchiroli district. In November 2025, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis laid the foundation stone for the Rs 1,468-crore project, which is said to be planned across 264 acres.

The proposed complex is to include a 350-bed multispecialty hospital, medical and nursing colleges and professional education institutions. Reports suggest Ruby Hospital and Wellness Pvt Ltd would manage the facility. The project’s location is significant. Sironcha lies in the southernmost part of Gadchiroli district, near the borders of Telangana and Chhattisgarh. In his speech at the foundation laying ceremony, Fadnavis said, “I want to congratulate Rana Suryavanshi, because he is not just planning a hospital but also a medical and nursing college and other educational institutes.”

Baramati incident not first

The October 18 attack near Baramati was not the first reported attempt on Suryavanshi’s life. On September 28, 2025, Solapur Rural police arrested four persons for allegedly attempting to murder him. The suspects allegedly travelled in an SUV and carried a sword before fleeing after threatening Suryavanshi, who was returning from Akkalkot with police guards. This incident too — like the incident in Baramati — took place when Suryavanashi was accompanied by his police security detail, which is Y+ category. Both cases put the security detail provided to him under scrutiny. On why the security was provided to him, police have maintained that they have received directions from the state government.

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Several gaps remain in the alleged attack on Suryavanshi, which the Pune Rural police are probing. The ballistic report is awaited to establish whether the recovered firearm was discharged, with no empty cartridge casing found and other witnesses not corroborating the complainant’s account of a gunshot. The alleged assailants have reportedly denied carrying a firearm. Police are yet to establish the motive behind the suspected Rs 2 lakh contract hit, the roles of the two recently arrested accused and whether a wider conspiracy was involved. Two suspects are still being sought. Investigators are also examining whether a dispute over control of an educational institution in Solapur could be linked to the attack.