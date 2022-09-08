scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Attack on history-sheeter inside hospital fallout of gang rivalry, 4 arrested: Police

The five assailants were carrying firearms, swords and other sharp weapons, said police.

Sassoon General Hospital (Express File Photo)

The attack on history-sheeter Tushar Hambir (35) in Sassoon Hospital on Monday night, in which two persons including a policeman were injured, was the fallout of a gang rivalry, according to police. Four persons have been arrested in connection with the attack and police have launched a search for their fifth accomplice.

Two persons, including an on-duty police guard deployed at Sassoon General hospital in Pune, were injured after a group of assailants mounted an attack on Monday night with sharp weapons on Hambir, who was undergoing treatment at the state-run hospital from August 25.

The five assailants were carrying firearms, swords and other sharp weapons, said police. Hambir is the member of an organised criminal gang and is also linked to radical outfit Hindu Rashtra Sena. Around 9.30 pm on Monday, five suspects had entered the ward where Hambir was admitted.

One of the suspects tried to open fire on Hambir, but the weapon malfunctioned, said police. The others also charged with sharp weapons.

Constable Amol Bagad, who was on duty at the time, tried to stop the assailants. Hambir ‘s brother-in-law Shubham Randad, who was present at the spot, also sustained injuries in the incident.

After the incident, five probe teams were formed. Working on the leads gathered from security cameras, police zeroed in on the suspects.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-09-2022 at 03:06:54 am
3rd graders in Gujarat better in English, Hindi than Gujarati: Survey

