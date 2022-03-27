Attack on girls: Durga Brigade holds protest

THE DURGA BRIGADE organised a protest against atrocities being committed on girls at Balgandharva Chowk on Saturday. The agitation was led by Durgatai Bhor, president of Durga Brigade.

The agitation was organised in the backdrop of recent incidents of attack on girls. A girl was sexually assaulted at a school in Shivajinagar area recently.

“The administration does not take the atrocities against women seriously and there is a need to form a Pink Gang in the city like in Bihar,” said Abhay Bhor, general secretary of the association.