Attack on girls: Durga Brigade holds protest

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: March 27, 2022 3:49:12 am
Updated: March 27, 2022 3:49:12 am
THE DURGA BRIGADE organised a protest against atrocities being committed on girls at Balgandharva Chowk on Saturday. The agitation was led by Durgatai Bhor, president of Durga Brigade.
The agitation was organised in the backdrop of recent incidents of attack on girls. A girl was sexually assaulted at a school in Shivajinagar area recently.
“The administration does not take the atrocities against women seriously and there is a need to form a Pink Gang in the city like in Bihar,” said Abhay Bhor, general secretary of the association.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd