Athawale promises to take up Matang community’s demands with PM Modi

After hearing the problems faced by the Matang community, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that he would soon lead a delegation of members from the community to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discuss its various demands.

Athawale was speaking at a state-level meeting of the Matang community organised by leader Hanumant Sathe in Pune on Monday. “There is demand to declare Bharatratna to reformist Annabhau Sathe, reservation for Matang community. I will soon arrange a meeting of leaders from the community with the Prime Minister,” said the Minister of State for Social Justice Department.

He said some of the problems faced by the Matan community should be resolved by the state government. “The Annabhau Sathe Mahamadal of the state government is non-functional from the last six years. I will urge the state government to make it functional again,” Athawale said.

Representatives of various political parties including NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena attended the meeting. Sathe demanded that there should be a separate sub-department for Matang community in the social welfare department and the recommendation of the Matang commission has to be implemented for the upliftment of the community.