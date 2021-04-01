Pune’s Venture Centre to roll out national skill development programme for budding science-based startups

The 9-months programme aims to hone the skills and mentor budding start-ups with strong science-based innovative ideas. (File Photo)

Venture Centre, Pune-based start-up incubation hub, has been selected to spearhead the Atal Innovation Mission –– Program for Researchers on Innovation, Market-Readiness and Entrepreneurship (PRIME).

The 9-month programme aims to hone the skills and mentor budding start-ups with strong science-based innovative ideas. Venture Centre is a Pune-based incubation centre operating under the aegis of CSIR –– National Chemical Laboratory (NCL).

V Premnath, director, Venture Centre promised that the programme will offer hands-on practical insights and mentoring from experts and mentors who have been nurturing science-based deep-tech startups in India and globally. A total of 60 applicants under three categories — Start-Ups, incubation managers and faculty entrepreneurship for academicians will be covered in this virtual training programme.

The applicants must be technology developers, scientists, engineers or clinicians presently engaged with in a start-up on a full-time basis and involved in translating science-based technology ideas through entrepreneurship.

Co-funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), the programme will commence in June. It will cover classroom-based mini projects and exercises for the first three months. This will be followed by live projects and video series, mentoring and guidance sessions and other support activities till the programme scheduled till March 2022.

“Through the AIM-PRIME program in partnership with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Venture Centre, we plan to enable translation of science-based deep tech research to innovation that enables market ready entrepreneurship drawing from national and global best practices,” said R Ramanan, Mission director, AIM.

The initiative will build on the foundation laid by AIM to support startups and provide specialized services to transition research to industry, said Anjani Bansal, Deputy Director, Global Development at BMGF.

Applications are open for this programme, which focuses on science-based deep-technology innovation and entrepreneurship, will remain open till April 30.

