Pune: Atal Incubation Centre established at IISER

An Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) was launched at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune on Friday.

This AIC will encourage and work to incubate startups in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analysis, biotechnology, healthcare, energy and material sciences. This will be among the 59-odd AICs established all over the country of which five are in Maharashtra.

Through Atal Innovation Mission, higher education institutions and research organisations are eligible to set up AICs. These centres are supported with a maximum grant-in-aid up to Rs 10 crore for a period of five years.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Jayant Udgaonkar, director, IISER, Pune, said, “Now, students and faculty can contribute innovatively, especially in the fields of healthcare and AI. This centre will encourage students to take up research they were unable to do before. Hope the centre becomes a hub and brings out productive and innovative activities in future.”

At IISER, innovation and incubation-based activities were started in 2016 but not given a formal identity. With encouraging response from the students, the IISER’s proposal of setting up an AIC was submitted in 2018.

Sanjeev Galande, founder-director of AIC at IISER, Pune, said, “We hope to be a centre which will collaborate with other innovation and incubation centres in Pune.”

S Sivaram, former director of CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), said, “This will be a place that will drive student entrepreneurship.”