Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

At this Pune heritage structure, art is for common folk

As part of Art Mandai, a group of well-known artists exhibit and sell artworks at affordable rates on January 26 every year at the busy Mahatma Phule Mandai

Art Mandai, Pune, Phule MandaiBarring two years of the Covid pandemic, Art Mandai since 2016 has claimed a new space for art in the city and prompted fresh conversations about Mahatma Phule Mandai, one of Pune’s most admired heritage structures. (Express Photo)
At this Pune heritage structure, art is for common folk
The aim was to bring authentic and affordable art to people in a space that is very public, help connect with original artwork and excite them to own it and place it in their surroundings. So, in 2016, a group of well-known artists came together to set up Art Mandai. As part of this unique initiative, they exhibit and sell artworks at affordable rates on January 26 every year at the busy Mahatma Phule Mandai in Pune.

“Selling and exhibiting art, including interactive and performing arts, alongside vegetable and fruit vendors is an earnest attempt to dissolve hierarchies, make art commonplace and take these dialogues beyond the confines of art gallery spaces,” Sujata Dharap, noted painter and founder of Art Mandai, told The Indian Express.

Mandai is a melting pot for different strata of society. Political activities, religious festivals, theatre performances, and heritage walks take place here. On weekends, photographers throng it to record nuances of the place and its people.

Barring two years of the Covid pandemic, Art Mandai since 2016 has claimed a new space for art in the city and prompted fresh conversations about Mahatma Phule Mandai, one of Pune’s most admired heritage structures. “Art Mandai also creates a new audience for the Mahatma Phule Mandai by restoring it to popular consciousness,” the founder members said.

Art Mandai chooses a new theme every year. Artists and performers work around only this theme, and interpret and respond to it with their unique artistic sensibilities. As much as 35 per cent of the proceeds from the art sales go towards funding an important social cause, Dharap said.

For instance, in 2018, Art Mandai installed a filtered and pure drinking water station on the premises of the Mahatma Phule Mandai for the public and especially for the stall owners and vegetable vendors from the Mandai. This year, the proceeds of the sale will go to Jeevitnadi Living River Foundation, which raises awareness about keeping rivers clean and develops a scientific plan for a revival of rivers.

Among Art Mandai founders are Gauri Gandhi, Indranil Garai, Raju Sutar and Vaishali Oak. There is a core committee and according to Dharap, 30 artists are participating in the Art Mandai this year. They are working in varied mediums including paintings in watercolours, acrylic and even clay sculptures. “This year there is no particular theme but all these are single individual works of art and all at affordable rates,” Dharap added.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 10:27 IST
