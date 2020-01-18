At Pune Cantonment Board meeting, MP Bapat calls for abolishing cantonments

Bapat sought to know why a Brigadier-rank Army officer should have to worry about issues like drainage. Bapat sought to know why a Brigadier-rank Army officer should have to worry about issues like drainage.

Pune MP Girish Bapat made a strong case for abolishing cantonments during the General Body meeting of the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) on Friday. Bapat said cantonments were a remnant of the British era and they were no longer relevant in the present time.

Bapat, who made his maiden appearance at the GB meeting as the city’s elected representative, also promised Rs 1 crore for the PCB from the Local Area Development Scheme. Pune Cantonment MLA Sunil Kamble, who was also present at the meeting, promised another Rs 1 crore.

It may be recalled that the Indian Army has been open to the idea of abolishing cantonments across the country. It had communicated to the Defence Ministry that military areas within cantonments could be converted to exclusive military stations where the Army has absolute control. Civilian areas could be handed over to municipal authorities for maintenance. The then Army chief General Bipin Rawat had even ordered a feasibility study.

Endorsing a similar view, Bapat pointed out that the Army’s charter of duty was different. He sought to know why a Brigadier-rank Army officer should head the cantonment board and have to worry about issues like drainage and paucity of funds.

Bapat also urged PCB members to inform him about pertinent issues such as replacement of old water pipelines and others, so that those could be taken up with requisite authorities.

During the day-long meeting, elected members also raised the issue of devolution of powers of the PCB vice-president . Elected members Atul Gaikwad and Kiran Mantri urged the PCB president to write a letter to the Defence Ministry, seeking more financial powers for the vice-president. Elected member Vinod Mathurawala pointed out that earlier, a General Purpose committee allowed financial sanction of certain important works.

The PCB president said this would entail amending the Cantonment Act, so the issue will have to be studied in detail.

