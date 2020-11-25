At Pune airport, Covid test must for passengers from Delhi, Goa, Rajasthan and Gujarat

Considering the guidelines by the state government, the Pune Airport administration has made arrangements for conducting RT-PCR tests, said Pune Airport Director Kuldeep Singh. (Representational)

Fliers from the Delhi National Capital Region, Goa, Rajasthan and Gujarat, who arrive at the Pune airport without a Covid negative report after a RT-PCR test, will have to shell out Rs 1,600 to conduct the test at Pune Airport, said officials with the Airports Authority of India on Tuesday.

As per the new protocol released by the Maharashtra government, AAI officials at airports located in these four states are required to check that the fliers boarding for airports in Maharashtra have undergone a RT-PCR Covid-19 test, and tested negative for it, at least 72 hours prior to their arrival at the airport in Maharashtra. In case they fail to produce the test report while boarding, they will have to mandatorily undergo the test at the arriving airport at their own cost.

“Testing facility is also available at the Pune airport. The testing at our airport costs Rs 1,600, including GST. No cash transaction will be allowed. Payments for the tests will have to done with cards or UPI wallet,” said Singh.

As per the guidelines issued by the state government, the passengers will be allowed to go home by the airport operator only after undertaking the test. Their contact information and address shall be collected to facilitate contact in case the test report comes back positive.

Passengers who test positive will be contacted and treated as per the existing protocol. The concerned municipal commissioners will be the nodal officers for the same and they have to ensure that the above instructions are followed strictly.

