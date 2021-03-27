At present, no shortage of beds for Covid patients, over 100 admissions daily: PCMC

The PCMC on Thursday said there was no shortage of beds for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in the industrial city(file)

THE PCMC on Thursday said there was no shortage of beds for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in the industrial city. “We have adequate beds as on Friday. People who have severe symptoms should get admitted to hospitals,” said PCMC health chief Dr Anil Roy.

Dr Roy said as on Friday morning, there were 1,328 vacant beds reserved for Covid-19 patients at various hospitals in the industrial city. “Every day, around 100 to 125 patients are being hospitalised. Therefore, we don’t think there is a possibility of the industrial city immediately running out of beds,” he said.

The health department said out of the total number of cases every day, 80 to 90 per cent were under home isolation. “These are cases with mild symptoms. However, those who have co-morbidities and are senior citizens require hospitalisation,” officials said.

Dr Roy also said besides current availability of 1,300 beds, restarting the jumbo hospital at Nehrunagar will also ease any possibility of bed shortage. “The Nehrunagar jumbo hospital has 800 beds. We plan to start 100 at a time. As demand increases, we will add more,” he said.

Dr Roy further said besides the jumbo hospital, they were also starting a 300-bed Covid care centre at Gharkul to enhance bed capacity.

Dr Pavan Salve, PCMC additional health chief, said, “We are confident we won’t run out of beds as there is massive demand from hospitals to accommodate Covid patients. Even if a hospital has 10 to 15 beds, they are seeking permission to admit Covid patients. Therefore, as hospital numbers increase, bed strength will also go up. Currently though, we don’t have shortage of beds,” he said.

The civic health department said it had, so far, penalised 39,827 people for not wearing mask. “We have collected around Rs 2 crore in fine amount from them,” said Dr Roy.



At the same time, 5,286 people had been penalised for spitting in public places, and an amount of Rs 8.41 lakh has been collected from them, he added.