Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
At PIFF, Vidya Balan speaks about women-centric roles, early rejections

The actor, who made her debut with the Bengali film, Bhalo Theko in December 2003, went on to capture the imagination of a nation in Parineeta two years later.

Vidya Balan expressed concern about the perception that female-centric films do well only on OTT platforms at PIFF event titled ‘The Challenges of Female Actors in Entertainment World’, (Express Photo)
ACTOR VIDYA Balan, who has essayed some of the most powerful women characters in cinema in recent years, told the audience at the 21st Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) that there were lots of exciting, varied and well-written roles for female actors nowadays while roles for male actors were getting stereotyped.

Balan was speaking to Jabbar Patel, Director of PIFF, at an event titled ‘The Challenges of Female Actors in Entertainment World’, which was held at PVR Icon, Pavilion Mall, on February 8.

“Nowadays, female actors are doing great and female-centric films can do well as people are hungry for different content…I always tell the director to give me what I have not done before. I want to do something, which I cannot imagine doing,” said the actor.

She also expressed concern about the perception that female-centric films do well only on OTT platforms.

She revealed that she had been inspired to become an actor after watching Madhuri Dixit performing to Ek Do Teen in the film Tezaab.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-02-2023 at 07:15 IST
