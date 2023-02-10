At PIFF closing ceremony, minister vows to uplift Maharashtra culture

“All form of culture — from theatre, film to literature — are important, and the Maharashtra government will go full force towards the uplifting these art forms,” said Sudhir Mungantiwar, state Minister for Cultural Affairs, at the closing ceremony of the 21st Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) at Sakal Lalit Kalaghar on Thursday.

Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil, actor Vidya Balan, and the PIFF Director Jabbar Patel were also present at the event, along with eminent personalities such as filmmaker Jahnu Barua, playwright Satish Alekar. National award-winning vocalist Rahul Deshpande and singer Priyanka Barve, meanwhile, performed at the event.

“I often ask ‘why do we refer to the Mumbai film industry as Bollywood’. India makes the maximum number of films, as compared to any other country. We have to stop copying others, and ensure that they copy us,” Mungantiwar said, adding that the state government had also decided to develop the Mumbai and Kolhapur Film City and make them better than Universal Studios or Ramoji Film City, in a bid to empower the film industry.

Mungantiwar pointed out that the Maharashtra government also plans to launch an initiative to provide equity to people who had ‘good ideas for making films, but no money’. This would be along the line of the Bombay Stock Exchange, and would enable people who have limited money to invest in films.

Prizes were distributed for films in Marathi, and world cinema competitions, too, during the event. Marathi film ‘Madaar’, directed by Mangesh Mahadev Badar, received the Maharashtra government’s Sant Tukaram Best International Marathi Film Award; while bagging awards for the best director, actor, actress, and cinematographer. The state government’s Prabhat International Best Film Award was won by the film ‘Tori and Lokita’, directed by Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc-Dardenne. The state government’s Best International Director Award and the MIT-SFT Human Spirit Award were won by Maryna Er Gorbach for the film ‘Klondike’. In the world competition category, the Special Jury Mention for film was won by ‘Boy From Heaven’, directed by Tarik Saleh, while the Special Jury Mention for actress was won by Lubna Azabel for film ‘The Blue Caftan’.