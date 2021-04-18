At PCMC’s jumbo hospital, patients say food quality poor; civic body denies

A patient who has recovered complained that oily food is served to them at jumbo hospital

Patients at PCMC run Jumbo hospital at Nehrunagar are complaining about the lack of clean toilets and proper food.

Dhanashree Patil, a resident of Pimple Gurav who recovered from coronavirus and was discharged this morning, left without having her breakfast as the food was “tasteless and full of oil.” The patients were served chapatis and pickle, she said. “The pickle was so oily…On one hand, the doctors said COVID patients who get persistent cough should avoid oily food, on the other hand, they were serving oily food. It’s not about today, on all the days, the food served lacked quality and nutrition. I was not alone complaining, every other patient had the problem,” said Patil. She, however, has not complained about the medical treatment given to her.

Patil also alleged that the toilets at the hospital were not cleaned on day to day basis. “The toilets were in so bad shape that I used them only once during my seven days stay…Even this morning, I was in a tearing hurry to get discharged and reach home so that I can use the toilet,” said Patil, expressing her anger at the way COVID patients are treated at the jumbo hospital.

Like her, another patient, said, “I not only found the food of poor quality, but even it did not seem to be nutritious. But I don’t blame them as there are over 500 patients at the jumbo hospital and they have to make foods three times which means 1500 plates a day. It is very difficult for those who prepare the food to ensure quality…I think they should allot the work to two contractors.”

The PCMC administration however said they are changing the quantity of the food and the quality is also being monitored regularly. “From Monday, we will be serving two boiled eggs and groundnut ladoos to the patients. The civic standing committee has hiked the price per plate from Rs 180 to Rs 230 so that quantity of food can be increased. Patients don’t have to pay anything, the contractors will get extra money for serving extra food,” PCMC spokesperson Shirish Poredi told The Indian Express.

Denying that the quality of food served is poor, Poredi said, “COVID-19 patients lose smell and taste…and that’s why many of them find food served unpalatable. On our part, we have appointed coordinators to check the quality of food served. We ensure that the food served is nutritious.”

PCMC runs five COVID hospitals and at least 10 Covid Care Centres. Three contractors have been appointed to prepare and serve the food to the patients. “Besides breakfast, lunch and dinner, twice tea is served to the patients,” said Poredi.