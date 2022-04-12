At PCMC’s Jansamvad Sabha: only 136 complaints, most about water shortage

The fourth ‘Jansamvad Sabha’, organised by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Monday, received a poor response with only 136 citizens coming forward with complaints and suggestions. The majority of the complaints were about shortage of water, choked drainage lines and bad roads.

The Jansamvad Sabha was held simultaneously at eight zonal offices. PCMC senior officers including Additional Municipal Commissioners Vikas Dhakane and Ulhas Jagtap, Joint City Engineers Shrikant Savane, Sanjay Kulkarni Makrand Nikam and Sanjay Kulkarni were among those present. The Jan Sabha has been drawing between 100-140 complainants in a city with a population of over 25 lakh.

Dhakane said, “We are trying to popularise the Jan Sabhas. Every week, different people turn up to make complaints..”

Meanwhile, the BJP, which ruled PCMC till March 13, hailed the top prize received by the civic body during the Maharashtra Mayors’ Conference last week. BJP leader Eknath Pawar said, “The award received by PCMC proves that during BJP’s rule, the civic body’s performance was outstanding. PCMC ranked top among ‘B’ category civic bodies. The award is decided after sending questionnaires to the civic bodies and getting information from them. The Mayors’ Conference had sought information for the years 2018-19.”

NCP spokesperson Yogesh Behl said,”The PCMC received awards for projects completed in the years 2018-19. The BJP came to power in 2017. Before that, NCP was in power. NCP had brought about rapid development during its tenure. Under our leader Ajit Pawar, NCP had changed the face of Pimpri-Chinchwad… So that award is due to our efforts, not because of BJP’s, which is claiming false credit.”