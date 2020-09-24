At online meet, family and friends to remember youth swept away in Pune flash floods a year ago

Vehicles piled up on a street after a flash flood following heavy rains, in Pune, last year. (PTI Photo/File)

It has been a year since 26-year-old Victor Sangle was reported missing in the flash floods that hit the city on September 25 last year. While search operations were called off a few months after he went missing, he has not been declared dead yet, said a cousin of his.

Family members and friends of Sangle will gather for an online meet on Friday to mark the occasion.

On the day of the incident, Victor, a cyclist and cancer survivor who had an amputated leg, was driving from his house in Vimannagar to meet his cousin at Wanowrie, when his car was swept away by flash floods at the causeway. The overflowing Bhairoba nallah had flooded the Wanowrie causeway near Ganga Satellite Society and Raheja Gardens.

Rajesh Bansode, a priest at St Joseph’s church in Ghorpadi and a cousin of Victor’s, said the search operations went on till at least three to four months after the flash floods. ”There was a great deal of disappointment as our teams went right up to Bhigwan dam, but to no avail,” said Father Bansode.

At the online morning mass on Friday, friends and family will remember the missing youth.

When contacted, Victor’s father Augustine Sangle refused to speak and said there was nothing left for him to say. The family is in Bhopal where their elder son Stephen, who is in the Indian Army, is posted.

Meanwhile, as part of its overall monsoon preparedness in the wake of the flash floods that hit Pune last year, several joint inspections were carried out by officials of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune Cantonment Board (PCB).

PCB CEO Amit Kumar said they had given the required no objection certificate to PMC for completing the renovation work of the causeway. However, he admitted that it has not yet been completed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd