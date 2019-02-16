At Maharashtra hill stations, owners urged to publicise ‘Glanders-free’ status of horses

Next time you visit the hill stations of Matheran or Panchgani and decide to indulge in a bit of horseriding, make sure to ask if the horse is ‘Glanders-free’.

The Animal Husbandry Department has asked horse owners to get their animals tested for the disease, which mainly affects horses, mules and donkeys. Animals found free of the disease are being issued certificates on being ‘Glanders-free’. The horse owners are also being encouraged to display the certificates to attract more business.

Caused by the bacterium Bukholderia Mallei, Glanders re-emerged in Maharashtra after 11 years, when a horse in Ahmednagar was diagnosed in April 2017. Since then, 16 horses have died of the disease in the state, prompting officials of the Animal Husbandry Department to draw more than 5,000 samples.

Officers of the state commissionerate of animal husbandry said since that April 2017, positive cases of Glanders have been reported from Pune, Raigad, Buldhana and Nagpur. ENS