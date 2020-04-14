At Lohegaon govt hospital construction site, 30 workers go without food

According to the labourers, they were being paid on a weekly basis. (Express photo: Arul Horizon) According to the labourers, they were being paid on a weekly basis. (Express photo: Arul Horizon)

Thirty migrant labourers, who were working at the construction site of a sub-district hospital in Lohegaon, have been left to fend for themselves after the contractor allegedly left town without making any arrangement for their food before the lockdown. Although it’s a government project, the workers have not received any help from the government machinery yet.

While the labourers rued that despite working on a government project, they were not getting any help, local Revenue department officials said they could go to food distribution centres located close-by. Government officials also said that they have spoken to the contractor, who claimed that he gave enough money to the group to help it survive the lockdown. The labourers, however, have denied this claim.

Under the purview of the Public Works Department (PWD), work to build the 100-bed sub-district hospital, located near Harantale Phata in Lohegaon, started nearly a year ago. The current bunch of laoburers came to work on the site three months ago. According to the labourers, they were being paid on a weekly basis. A few days before the announcement of the nationwide lockdown, the site supervisor left for his home and since then, they have had no one to go to for food or any other kind of support.

Most of the labourers hail from Katihar and Poornia districts of Bihar, while some are from Uttar Pradesh.

“The foodgrain that we had in stock got over within the first week of the lockdown. We sought help from people back home, who contacted people here and arranged for more foodgrain and other essentials. However, since there are 30 of us, even this food got over within a few days. The cooking gas is also over and we don’t have any way to procure a refill. Since then, we have been collecting firewood to cook our food,” said Bhagwan Lal Rai (36), a labourer from Katihar in Bihar.

Talathi of Lohegaon, Hindurao Pol, said the residents were running community kitchens for about 3,200 persons every day. In case these labourers were not able to cook at the site, they should visit a food distribution centre, he said.

After The Indian Express apprised him of the complaints made by labourers, Pol also spoke to the site contractor, who claimed he had given enough money to the group of workers to buy food grains and other necessities. The workers, however, denied this, saying that they had received Rs 500 per head from the contractor, which was part of their salary.

“We have exhausted all the money and now are completely dependent on others to feed us,” said Prem Kumar Rai, another labourer, who said that although their families are anxious back home, there was no way for them to go back home. “We want to stay here, but that can’t happen when our stomachs are empty,” he said.

For 100 food packets, 170 turn up

On Monday evening, about 170 persons – men, women and children – queued up in front of Lohegaon Police Chowki for hours, hoping to get food as a private benefactor distributes food packets here every evening. These migrant workers were from Maharashtra and other states.

However, after hours spent in the queue, about 60-70 persons had to go back empty-handed as the food packets got over. Police asked the remaining people to disperse, warning that they will be forced to do so otherwise.

Mohan Kanthale, a welder who worked in a private company which shut shop due to the lockdown, was standing in the queue hoping to obtain food for himself, his wife and two daughters. “This is my first time,” said Kanthale, who hails from Amravati district. “Since we are not locals, we can’t get the free foodgrain being distributed by the government. All my savings is over and I am here to collect free food,” he said.

