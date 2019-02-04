At least two injured in leopard attack in Pune city

AT least two persons were injured in an attack by a leopard which had entered a residential area in Mundhwa suburb of Pune on Monday morning. Forest department has now set up traps to catch the animal, which is said to be hiding inside an under-construction building as the last reports came in.

According to the information given by local police, a leopard was spotted in Keshavnagar area in Mundhwa around 6.30 am. As per the initial reports, a woman and man were attacked by the animal after which the police were informed.

“As per the primary information, two persons have been injured. We are yet to know the nature and severity of injuries, as they were taken to the hospital. We cannot deny the possibility of there being more persons who have been attacked. Teams from forest department and fire brigade have reached the site of the building where the leopard is said to be hiding. Traps have laid to catch the animal. Police are teams have been deployed for crowd control,” senior inspector Anil Patrudkar of Mundhwa police station said.

In the first week of January, National Defence Academy located in Khadakwasla area in Pune had issued a cautionary note to its staff, their families and cadets after a leopard was sited at various locations in and around the campus of the institute in the recent past. The forest department officials had called it a worrying development considering the proximity of the institute to the city limits. The area where the incident on Monday morning has taken place, is located within the municipal limits of Pune city.